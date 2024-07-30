© 2024
Fashion giant Christian Dior sues Springfield's Café Dior for trademark infringement

New England Public Media | By Dusty Christensen
Published July 30, 2024 at 3:53 PM EDT
Café Dior on Main Street in Springfield. In a lawsuit filed in April 2024, the fashion giant Christian Dior accused the business of trademark infringement.
Dusty Christensen
In October, when Gissel Santiago opened Café Dior on Main Street in Springfield, it was a celebratory affair. Mayor Domenic Sarno cut a symbolic ribbon and praised the new Latina-owned business, which promised its patrons a luxury café experience downtown.

But now, the doors of the café are closed as it faces a multi-million-dollar lawsuit over its name — pitting the small bistro against the multinational fashion giant Christian Dior.

In a lawsuit filed in April, Christian Dior accused Café Dior of illegally using its trademarks. That includes the name of the business – Christian Dior operates a Dior Café, it noted in its lawsuit – and its logo, which it has alleged Café Dior used in its marketing. The company says Café Dior is trading on Christian Dior's fame and "luxurious," "sophisticated" reputation.

The cost of those allegations? Christian Dior is seeking $2 million in damages from Café Dior.

In court filings last week, Santiago's lawyers argued that the Dior mark has become generic. They also noted that her daughter's name is Dior.

Efforts to reach Santiago and her attorneys were unsuccessful Tuesday. The doors to the business were closed and its phones went unanswered.
Dusty Christensen
Dusty Christensen is an investigative reporter based in western Massachusetts. He currently teaches news writing and reporting at UMass Amherst.
