Heavy rain pounds southwestern CT, leading to street flooding, water rescues, stranded campers

Heavy rain pounded parts of Connecticut Sunday afternoon, leading to flooded roads and water rescues in the southwestern part of the state.

Water rescues took place across Fairfield and New Haven counties and towns reported mudslides.

Dozens of campers were stranded at a state park, but officials said they were safe.

Some areas saw between 6 and 10 inches of rain, with 1 to 2 inches of precipitation falling each hour, weather officials said.

Officials were warning people to stay home and that motorists should never drive through flooded streets or intersections and to instead turn around.

The rain was so heavy that the National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency Sunday evening for central Fairfield County and northwestern New Haven County.

Flash flood warnings were in effect for central Fairfield County and central New Haven County until 10:15 p.m., southwestern Hartford County until 9:30 p.m. and southeastern Litchfield County until 11 p.m.

In Fairfield County, Danbury emergency crews responded to more than a dozen calls for water rescues, said Bernie Meehan, deputy chief with the Danbury Fire Department.

“People insist upon driving into deep water, and they get in harm's way, and the fire department has to go rescue them,” Meehan said.

There was at least one mudslide in Danbury but it was under control, officials said.

A 110-unit elderly housing complex flooded quickly and emergency responders helped residents get out, including carrying one woman who was “basically on life support” through flood waters to get to an ambulance to be transported to a hospital.

Crews also evacuated pets, Meehan said.

“They wouldn’t leave without their pets,” he said.

In New Haven County, about 50 campers were stranded at Kettletown State Park in Southbury due to a washed-out bridge.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection told Connecticut Public Sunday night that the campers were not in danger.

Officials were working on a plan to evacuate the campers in coordination with other agencies.

Across Southbury, crews were responding to emergencies and road closures.

Southbury Police were advising residents to stay home. The department said on social media that emergency responders will "only be dispatched for residential flooding that presents an immediate risk to safety."

Elsewhere in New Haven County, in the town of Oxford, First Selectman George Temple issued a plea around 6:15 p.m. Sunday on Facebook: "This is not the time to venture out for any reason the town is experiencing significant flooding, mudslides and other hazardous conditions." He noted the fire and police departments were stretched thin as they were responding to various issues.

In Fairfield County, in the town of Redding, officials said streams and rivers have overflowed onto roads and bridges. Emergency crews were responding to assist motorists stuck in water.

In Stamford, various buildings were flooded. Pilgrim Towers, a senior housing complex, had garage flooding, resulting in vehicles being covered with water. Nobody was hurt, said Deputy Chief Philip Hayes with the Stamford Fire Department.

“We did do a door-to-door knock to make sure that everybody was OK, that they didn't need anything, didn't need any medicines,” he said.

Stamford crews on Sunday morning responded to 10 vehicles where motorists needed help with floodwaters; no one was seriously hurt, Hayes said.

“Unfortunately, some people try to pass it with their vehicles that just are too low to the ground, and they get trapped in the water, and we send our engines out there,” he said. “People with special suits go out, and we take the people out of danger and bring them to safety.”

Hayes described Sunday's events as a “one-two punch.”

First, the heavy rain coincided with high tide, resulting in flooding in some areas. The second punch was river flooding, he said.

"The communities [north of Stamford] are getting hit a lot harder than we are," he said.

Connecticut Public's Lori Mack and Eric Aasen contributed to this report.