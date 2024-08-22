After antisemitism incident, Stamford State Rep. Figueroa speaks out

State Rep. Anabel Figueroa is defending herself following antisemitic comments she made about her opponent leading up to this month’s Democratic primary — a primary that she lost.

In a video of her remarks in a Spanish-language interview, she said: "We cannot permit a person who is of Jewish origin to represent our community. It’s impossible.”

In an interview with Connecticut Public, Figueroa said her comments were taken out of context and exploited for political purposes.

Figueroa said her intention was to emphasize the need for having someone in elected office who understands the needs of the large Latino community in Stamford.

“My community is growing rapidly, and it needs someone who truly understands its struggles — not just linguistically, but also economically," she said.

She said that her intention was to address candidate Jonathan Jacobson’s ethnic background, not his religion.

“When I used that word, I was referring to his ethnic origin, not his religion or any of the accusations being made against me. Just as you would identify someone as Puerto Rican or Salvadoran, that was my intent,” she said.

Figueroa’s remarks about Jacobson have been widely condemned by many in Stamford, including elected officials and members of the local Jewish and Latino communities.

Figueroa has apologized for the remarks.

The past week has been an intense one for Figueroa, but it’s been complicated for others across Stamford. Latinos say Figueroa’s departure means a lack of Latino representation. And the Jewish community, already facing a rise in antisemitic attacks, is grappling with Figueroa’s comments.

Rabbi Daniel Cohen of the Congregation Agudath Sholom in Stamford, who has met with Figueroa, acknowledged the situation is complex.

“There's a rise in antisemitism, so people's radars are on high alert,” he said. “But I also think that if there's an opportunity for somebody to recognize the fact that they may not have realized what they said, they apologized for what they said, that we should try to not dig for the dirt in people but mine for the gold and try to find a way to build bridges.”

Facing the consequences

News of the controversial video was widely circulated on Aug. 13, the day of the primary.

Figueroa, who has served District 8 on Stamford’s Board of Representatives for over 20 years, claims that the timing of the controversy was a deliberate move to sabotage her re-election campaign, made by Mayor Caroline Simmons and the Democratic City Committee (DCC).

Representatives for Simmons and the DCC did not respond to requests for comment.

Figueroa claims she had become a target of her own DCC members for addressing persistent issues in Stamford Public Schools and unaffordable housing policies that exacerbate economic segregation. She says Democratic leaders in Stamford are prioritizing their personal interests over community needs.

“Of course, my words were taken out of context and manipulated,” Figueroa said. “This entire situation has been orchestrated by the mayor and the Democratic Party."

Figueroa's remarks have had significant personal and professional consequences.

Figueroa has resigned from her position on Stamford’s Board of Representatives. She’s been stripped of her committee assignments in the Connecticut legislature.

She revealed that the day after the video was widely reported, she was fired from her hospital job, where she worked for more than 20 years as a unit coordinator. She attributes the firing to the backlash from her comments.

“They went after me right now and they want to go after those who support me,” Figueroa said. “When is the Democratic town community, when is the mayor, when are they going to stop the harassment?”

The Stamford Democratic City Committee Executive Board also reportedly plans to take action against their president, Jeff Curtis. He told the Stamford Advocate that the Board of Representatives who signed a letter calling for Figueroa's resignation "chose optics over humanity toward a fellow human."

Figueroa said she has faced numerous threats to her life and her family’s safety through calls and messages. She said she declined an offer for protection from Capitol police. She said her family will be leaving Stamford in the meantime.

Public clashes

On the day of the primary, and the day many in Stamford first learned of Figueroa’s remarks, Figueroa said several people from the Simmons administration gathered to protest outside Stamford High School, accusing Figueroa of antisemitism. Figueroa said she attended the protest to apologize to Jacobson, but she was met with a hostile crowd.

“I thought those people were coming to lynch me,” she said.

Jacobson won the primary with more than 60 percent of the vote.

The day after the election, news broke of a second video posted to social media on Aug. 3, where Figueroa addressed Latino community members by saying: “Who better to represent us than someone within the same minority? But a Jewish person? Never.”

Simmons responded on social media.

"Enough is enough — this despicable and hateful language has no place in our city, especially coming from an elected official,” Simmons said.

A party divided

Some Latino community advocates and residents have condemned Figueroa’s remarks about Jacobson.

A petition by some Latino Democrats in Stamford is circulating, which states: “We fully support the stated zero tolerance for hate, racism, prejudice, and discrimination in any form.”

“The recent statements of some members of the local Hispanic community, widely reported by the press, do not represent us,” the petition said.

But Latino advocates in Stamford say they’re concerned about the lack of Latino representation in their city and across the state.

The Hispanic community is emerging as a significant and growing presence in the city. About 30% of Stamford residents identify as Hispanic or Latino, and 18% as Black, according to the CT Data Collaborative. Over 40% of residents report speaking a language other than English at home, based on 2022 U.S. Census estimates.

Stamford activist Brenda Ortiz said Figueroa's comments were “poorly articulated” and she was “not well-advised.” But, she added, the Spanish-language interview seemed to try to “make her look bad.”

"We are often overlooked,” Ortiz said. “The wealthy and influential groups seem to support each other while our needs go unmet. With Figueroa gone, it feels like we are back to square one. There’s no one else representing us effectively at the moment.”

Patricia Mendoza, a member of a Stamford non-profit organization, said Stamford leaders “seem to judge us without understanding our cultural differences. The way the situation was with Anabel is a reflection of that ignorance.”

Leonel Arenas, another Latino community advocate in Stamford, expressed disappointment over Figueroa’s departure from the city’s Board of Representatives.

"It's a significant loss for us," he said. "We had a position in which we were being heard and now it’s going to be more challenging to maintain that representation."

State Rep. Minnie González has publicly voiced her support for Figueroa, claiming that her words were taken out of context. González also alleges the state Democratic party has been marginalizing Hispanic political leaders for key positions, as well as those who do not align with the established party agenda.

“They refuse to support a Hispanic candidate and don't want us on the statewide ticket. It's time we make a choice — either we stay with the Democrats who offer us nothing, switch to the Republicans, or go unaffiliated,” González said. “Maybe it's the unaffiliated voters who will shape the next election."

Arenas said as a community organizer, Latino community members have told him they have mixed feelings about Figueroa’s incident, but they are afraid that what happened to Figueroa might also happen to them if they speak out.

"Some people are upset because they feel it's unfair what happened to her. Others, unfortunately, are not supportive [of Figueroa] due to internal divisions and rivalries within the Hispanic community. There are those who might be content to see her go because they align with opposing interests," Arenas said.

A rabbi’s perspective

Cohen, the rabbi in Stamford, said that since he met Figueroa at the protest on primary day, she has visited his synagogue to learn and understand how words can impact people's lives.

"In times of division, it's crucial to emphasize what unites us, rather than what separates us,” Cohen said. “By working together, we can overcome challenges and create a more inclusive and supportive environment for everyone."

Cohen advocates for political leadership to engage in constructive conversations and collaborate on initiatives to strengthen Stamford’s unity.

"It's important for us to recognize that, while misunderstandings can occur, our focus should be on coming together and working toward a better future for Stamford,” Cohen said.