Thousands more people are moving into Vermont than moving away

A new study shows Vermont has become a popular place to move to since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state treasurer's office analyzed recent census data and found that on a per capita basis, Vermont had the highest net in-migration of any New England state, and the third highest rate in the U.S. last year.

Vermont had a net gain of 7,592 new residents in 2023, with the greatest number coming from Massachusetts.

Treasurer Mike Pieciak says remote work flexibility and outdoor recreation opportunities are the key reasons people are flocking to the Green Mountain State.

"It's clear that the people who are moving to Vermont are higher-income earners and what that says to me is that they are bringing their remote jobs with them to Vermont," Pieciak says.

But he says the report also highlights Vermont's affordable housing challenges.

As for out-migration, the report says the two most popular states for Vermonters to move to last year were New York and New Hampshire. On a net basis, after accounting for all migration, Vermont lost the most people to Illinois and Utah.

