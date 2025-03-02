Angie Stone, soul singer who broke ground in hip-hop, dies at 63

The music world and saddened fans are mourning the sudden loss of Angie Stone. The Grammy-nominated R&B singer died Saturday morning in a car crash in Montgomery, Ala. She was 63.

Stone's sultry voice resonated with multiple generations. She first entered the music scene professionally in the late 1970s as a member of the hip-hop trio The Sequence. The group was one of the first all-female groups to release a rap single, with "Funk You Up" in 1979. Stone is also remembered for her vocals as part of the R&B group Vertical Hold in the early 1990s.

Stone earned the following of a new generation of fans during the emergence of the neo-soul era of the late 1990s and early 2000s with popular hits like "No More Rain" and "Wish I Didn't Miss You." Neo-soul combines contemporary R&B and soul with other genres, including hip-hop and jazz. Stone's popularity grew alongside other popular neo-soul artists such as Erykah Badu and Musiq Soulchild.

Her two children expressed shock over her unexpected death, in a joint statement Stone's publicist shared with NPR on Sunday.

"Never in a million years did we ever expect to get this horrible news. Our mom is and will always be our everything," said her daughter, Diamond Stone, and her son, Michael Archer, who Stone shared with singer-songwriter D'Angelo. "We are still trying to process and are completely heartbroken."

Stone, a native of Columbia, S.C., began singing gospel music as a child in church, according to a biography shared by her publicist. Her father would also take her to see gospel artists perform. Growing up, she wrote poetry and used her money saved from odd jobs to record demos at a local studio.

The singer's successful solo career began after her time with The Sequence and Vertical Hold. The latter group reached the R&B Top 40 with "Seems You're Much Too Busy" in 1993.

Stone signed with Arista Records as a solo artist and released her first album, Black Diamond, in 1999, which was certified gold. The album won her two Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards. Stone's second album Mahogany Soul, released in 2001, was also certified gold. She received her first of three career Grammy nominations for the album More Than a Woman. Her music won many more accolades and recognition. She also appeared in several movies and TV shows, including the 2003 film The Fighting Temptations and the sitcom Girlfriends. Stone also sang the theme song to Girlfriends.

According to Stone's label SRG/ILS, Stone was traveling back to Atlanta after a performance the previous night in Mobile, Ala., when her van was hit by a semi-truck. Stone, who was a passenger joined by other musicians, was the only person who was killed.

"We are truly devastated at this unexpected and unfortunate tragedy, and there are simply no words to express how we feel," said Stone's longtime manager Walter Millsap III in a statement.

"I could not believe it when I received the call that the most beautiful soul is now gone," said Claude Villani, CEO of SRG/ILS group. "I am completely heartbroken."

Stone was due to perform at halftime for a college basketball championship game in Baltimore hours after the crash, said the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA). Spectators observed a moment of silence at the game.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic and sudden passing of Angie Stone, an award-winning singer, a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., a community activist, role model, and mother whose soulful artistry and spirit made an indelible mark on her community, our nation, and the world. She used her incredible talent, passion, and presence to inspire and touch us with strength and hope," said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams-Parker in a statement.

In a video post to Instagram on February 17, Stone expressed excitement over the scheduled performances in Alabama and Baltimore, as well as a number of upcoming tours and projects.

"A lot of stuff is going on that I don't want to just let out the bag just yet, but you can see that there's a big grin on my face," Stone said. "It's a lot of things going on, as far as film, television, tours, artists, songwriting."

In addition to her two children, she is survived by two grandchildren.



