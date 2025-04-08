NH law firm signs onto brief opposing Trump’s targeting of legal field

New Hampshire-based Shaheen & Gordon is among the more than 500 law firms now challenging President Trump’s recent executive orders attempting to block the business operations of a handful of prominent law firms who have done work for his political opponents.

The firms contend in an amicus brief that the executive orders are an act of “government intrusion” into the legal system, and should be permanently enjoined.

“Whatever short-term advantage an administration may gain from exercising power in this way, the rule of law cannot long endure in the climate of fear that such actions create,” the firms said.

Shaheen & Gordon appears to be the only New Hampshire-based firm who signed the amicus, according to Bill Christie, a lawyer and shareholder with the firm.

“This fight is coming to New Hampshire,” said Christie. “Although Trump's executive order is focusing on the biggest law firms in the country right now, I think we believe that all law firms will be subject to this type of assault as time goes on, and it was important to stand up now rather than later.”

Shaheen & Gordon has long-standing ties to local Democratic politics. The firm has regularly provided legal work for the New Hampshire Democratic Party. Bill Shaheen, husband of U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and a longtime member of the Democratic National Committee, is one of the firm’s founders .

Trump’s executive orders have targeted several law firms including Perkins Coie, which has represented Hillary Clinton and other prominent Democrats. The executive order sought to revoke security clearances and prohibit the firm from representing government contractors. A federal judge issued a temporary injunction blocking the order’s provisions.

An analysis by the New York Times found that none of the nation’s 10 largest law firms as measured by revenue signed onto the amicus brief.

Some of the law firms targeted by Trump in other executive orders have cut deals with the administration, including providing pro bono legal services to causes he supports.

Christie said it was disappointing that more firms, including other New Hampshire-based firms, didn’t sign on to the amicus brief.

“I think that this administration is attempting to govern by threat and intimidation, and the way to stand up to a bully is to stand up to a bully,” he said.

