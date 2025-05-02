The world's oldest person, a 116-year-old Brazilian nun, has died

The world's oldest person, Sister Inah Canabarro Lucas, died this week aged 116 years old.

The Brazilian nun was born on June 8, 1908, in São Francisco de Assis, Rio Grande do Sul. According to the human longevity database LongeviQuest, Lucas was so frail in her childhood, that many in her community assumed she would die young.

But she defied those expectations, living 116 years, 326 days.

Colégio Santa Teresa, where Lucas lived out her final days, described the sister as a symbol of unconditional love for mankind.

"Her legacy will live on in the history of Colégio Santa Teresa, where she passed, touching deeply the lives of countless generations with her serene presence, welcoming look and tireless dedication to education," a translation of the original Portuguese dedication reads on the school's Instagram.

"The Teresian family bids farewell with a grateful heart, honored to have had ... Inah as an example of dedication and mission," the school said. "May her memory continue to inspire us on the path of fraternity and love that she knew so well."

Lucas, who was an avid soccer fan, was also remembered by the Sport Club Internacional, a professional soccer club that was founded the year after Lucas was born.

"We bid farewell to Sister, celebrating her legacy of spirituality and compassion and wishing strength to her friends and family," the organization wrote in a post on X.

A 115-year-old British woman is now the world's oldest person

The title of world's oldest person now moves on to Britain's Ethel Caterham, who at 115 years, 254 days is thought to be the last surviving subject of King Edward VII, according to the Gerontology Research Group.

In addition to being the oldest person on Earth, the group said Caterham is also the oldest known living Brit of all time.

Caterham was born on Aug. 21, 1909, as the seventh of eight children. According to LongeviQuest, at 18, Caterham was inspired to travel, and journeyed alone, by ship to India, where she worked as a nanny to a British family.

Speaking to the BBC last year, Caterham attributed her long life to "never arguing with anyone" and living on her own terms.

"I do what I like," she said.

In addition to her own longevity, Caterham had an older sister, Gladys, who lived to be 104 years old.

