WATCH: Healing in nature with New Haven's teen beekeepers

The Huneebee Project in New Haven, Connecticut, trains teenagers to be beekeepers — teaching skills they can take to other jobs, and providing a therapeutic setting for them to work through hardship and trauma.

Teens in the program say the four month weekend program helps them work through their fears and experience the healing sounds, smells and textures of the natural world.

For Alex Guzman, who became Huneebee’s junior beekeeping instructor after completing the program several years ago, beekeeping changed the course of her life.

“When I stopped going to therapy I not only had a support system, I had ways to go about my ‘brain worms’ as I like to call them,” Guzman said. “The thing with beekeeping is that you have to get in the moment … I’ve been able to approach things more clearly.”

Watch Connecticut Public’s Mini Doc to learn more about one of the first therapeutic beekeeping programs for teens in the country.

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public Tim Dutcher, the lead beekeeping instructor at the Huneebee Project in New Haven, shows a frame from the inside of one of the nonprofit’s hives to a group of teenage trainees. (Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public)

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public Beekeeping trainee Luisa Gravem adds leaves to a smoker before opening the hive for the first time. She said the experience was “absolutely mesmerizing.” (Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public)

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public Teenage trainees hold drone bees — which don’t have stingers. (Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public)