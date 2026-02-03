© 2026
Think spring: herring run counters wanted

CAI | By Amy Kolb Noyes
Published February 3, 2026 at 3:03 PM EST
River herring travel up Marstons Mill River to spawn in Mill Pond.
Association to Preserve Cape Cod
It may be hard to imagine now, but come spring herring will make their way up rivers and streams around the Cape to spawn in ponds and wetlands.

The Association to Preserve Cape Cod is recruiting volunteers now to conduct herring run counts in areas around the Cape in April, May and June. Volunteer trainings are held in March.

The fish counts involve a 10-minute visual survey at a designated spot. The information they provide helps protect river herring and the waterways they depend on.

“Volunteer counts are one of the simplest ways residents can help protect a fish that connects the ocean to our ponds and streams,” said Mike Palmer, restoration ecologist at the Association to Preserve Cape Cod. “Ten minutes at a run, a few times a week, adds up to information we can use to track the run, spot problems, and see whether restoration work is paying off.”

Volunteers can sign up for a specific run sites at APCC's online River Herring Hub.
Local News environmentsciencecitizen science
Amy Kolb Noyes
Amy is an award-winning journalist who has worked in print and radio since 1991. In 2019 Amy was awarded a reporting fellowship from the Education Writers Association to report on the challenges facing small, independent colleges. Amy has a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse University and an MFA from Vermont State University.
