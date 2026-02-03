Think spring: herring run counters wanted

The Association to Preserve Cape Cod is recruiting volunteers now to conduct herring run counts in areas around the Cape in April, May and June. Volunteer trainings are held in March.

The fish counts involve a 10-minute visual survey at a designated spot. The information they provide helps protect river herring and the waterways they depend on.

“Volunteer counts are one of the simplest ways residents can help protect a fish that connects the ocean to our ponds and streams,” said Mike Palmer, restoration ecologist at the Association to Preserve Cape Cod. “Ten minutes at a run, a few times a week, adds up to information we can use to track the run, spot problems, and see whether restoration work is paying off.”

Volunteers can sign up for a specific run sites at APCC's online River Herring Hub.