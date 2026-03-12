58 sea turtles, cold-stunned on the Cape, reach recovery milestone

This winter the New England Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital treated 473 turtles suffering from hypothermia and related conditions. Many of those turtles were stabilized and transferred to other rehab facilities. But the most serious cases stayed at the hospital in Quincy.

Fifty-eight turtles have survived the triage phase and are now receiving long-term care. This summer, when the water is warm enough, most of them will be released into Nantucket Sound.

To celebrate the milestone, the turtles' caretakers have given them names. This year’s names are all based on fonts. Among them are a loggerhead named Helvetica, a green sea turtle named Chunk, and a critically endangered Kemp’s ridley named Franklin.