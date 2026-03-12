© 2026
58 sea turtles, cold-stunned on the Cape, reach recovery milestone

CAI | By Amy Kolb Noyes
Published March 12, 2026 at 10:02 AM EDT
A person with a pen light examines the head of a Kemp's ridley sea turtle.
Vanessa Kahn
/
New England Aquarium
A Kemp's ridley sea turtle named Franklin gets a checkup at the New England Aquarium's Sea Turtle hospital, in Quincy, from biologist Amanda Alig. Franklin is one of hundreds of cold-stunned sea turtles rescued from the beaches of Cape Cod in November and December.

This winter the New England Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital treated 473 turtles suffering from hypothermia and related conditions. Many of those turtles were stabilized and transferred to other rehab facilities. But the most serious cases stayed at the hospital in Quincy.

Fifty-eight turtles have survived the triage phase and are now receiving long-term care. This summer, when the water is warm enough, most of them will be released into Nantucket Sound.

To celebrate the milestone, the turtles' caretakers have given them names. This year’s names are all based on fonts. Among them are a loggerhead named Helvetica, a green sea turtle named Chunk, and a critically endangered Kemp’s ridley named Franklin.
Local News ocean scienceenvironmentscienceSea turtle
Amy Kolb Noyes
Amy is an award-winning journalist who has worked in print and radio since 1991. In 2019 Amy was awarded a reporting fellowship from the Education Writers Association to report on the challenges facing small, independent colleges. Amy has a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse University and an MFA from Vermont State University.
