Appeals court rejects HUD homelessness overhaul, saying it would be 'disastrous'

A federal appeals court late Wednesday rejected the Trump administration's push to impose new conditions on homelessness funding, saying implementing them "would be immediately destabilizing and disastrous." The ruling upheld a lower court's preliminary injunction, the latest rebuke to a major shift that advocates warn would push 170,000 people in federally subsidized housing back into homelessness. That would include many who are disabled, elderly and veterans.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development wants to slash money for permanent housing and shift it to transitional programs that require sobriety, mental health treatment and other conditions. HUD Secretary Scott Turner has said this would nudge people toward self-sufficiency. The agency did not say whether it would appeal the ruling, but said in a statement that it "remains committed to reforming the misguided 'Housing First' approach that for years funded the self-serving homeless industrial complex, rewarded activists, and ignored solutions."

The change in how to spend nearly $4 billion dollars a year would upend two decades of bipartisan federal policy, an approach the appeals court ruling said "has proven effective."

The mere threat of losing funding as this case plays out has already had "serious real-world harm," the ruling noted. Citing evidence from plaintiffs, it said multiple local homeless services providers had stopped accepting new clients, and "stopped referring new clients to certain permanent housing programs … because of the planned [funding] cuts."

A coalition of non-profit homelessness advocacy groups, local governments and mostly Democratic-led states brought the legal challenge, arguing the last-minute overhaul announced last fall was unlawful.

"We are relieved," the coalition said in a statement, and "remain dedicated to protecting proven solutions to homelessness."

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