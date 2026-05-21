History, horses, and hats mark a hot Lafayette Day in NH

On May 20, history buffs and lawmakers gathered on the State House lawn for Lafayette Day to honor General Marquis de Lafayette, the French military leader considered a hero of the American Revolution and the French-American alliance.

Muskets and cannons were fired as Lafayette — played by reenactor Roy Wulf — arrived in a horse-drawn buggy, and gave a speech in character.

“It is indeed a privilege for me to speak with you, the people of America, in this year, which I believe will prove pivotal in your struggles against the English,” he said.

Dan Tuohy / NHPR Lafayette, played by Roy Wulf, arrives at the State House in a horse-drawn carriage.

He was joined in character by John Stark — the man who coined the state motto, “Live free or die” — played by Richard Wright from Troy. Wright is a member of the New Hampshire Sons of the American Revolution and a longtime re-enactor of the New Hampshire general.

“I was selected, actually, by a group of individuals about 30 years ago because of my temperament, attitude and disposition, that being similar to the generals,” said Wright. “So what you see is what you would have gotten, pretty much.”

Wright has a personal connection to the American Revolution, with two ancestors from New Hampshire who fought in the war.

Dan Tuohy / NHPR Gen. John Stark, played by Richard Wright of Troy, poses in front of the John Stark statue at the State House.

Lafayette was honored by speeches from Gov. Kelly Ayotte, state Senate President Sharon Carson, Executive Councilor Joseph Kenney, and the French Consul General Mustafa Soykurt, who traveled in from Boston. Many speakers highlighted the importance of the long-standing alliance between France and the United States.

In his speech, Soykurt connected Lafayette’s decision to fight alongside Americans with the young American soldiers who supported France in World War I and World War II.

“This two-sided relation now has an impact on our relations,” Soykurt said. “France is America's oldest ally, and you are also a very important ally who saved my country twice. Let's remember this very important and strong relationship.”