Is bovine colostrum really 'liquid gold' for gut health?

Known as "liquid gold," colostrum is the first milk that mammals produce after giving birth. And it's chock full of antibodies, proteins, vitamins and minerals that help build up a newborn's immunity and strengthen their gut lining.

But this substance that's uniquely tailored for newborns is also receiving plenty of attention from adults who've taken to chugging bovine colostrum.

Cows make more than their calves need so excess colostrum is collected, pasteurized, dried, and packaged for human consumption. Wellness influencers and social media personalities are talking up bovine colostrum as a must-have supplement to support gut health among a range of other benefits.

Want the latest stories on the science of healthy living? Subscribe to NPR's Health newsletter.

The claim

Among the most common assertions about colostrum is its ability to improve a range of gastrointestinal woes. Influencers also suggest it can help boost the immune system, and help with issues as diverse as skin tone, hair growth and low energy.

The evidence

In addition to animal research, there are a handful of preliminary studies in humans suggesting colostrum may improve certain forms of inflammatory bowel syndrome, gastroenteritis, and upper respiratory tract infections, as well as stunting in children.

But some caution that it's too early to say definitely that it's effective. "I just don't think that we know enough yet," says Elyce Shapiro, a Chicago-based licensed dietician nutritionist who runs a virtual private practice.

"From a safety profile, I don't have a problem with it," she notes. "I think it has one of the lower risks of some of the other products out there."

Shapiro has seen the studies showing that colostrum can help treat ailments of the gut, but she says that they've tended to focus on particular populations in the short-term, including elite athletes or those contending with a specific medical condition.

So it's unclear how broadly effective colostrum may be for everyday gut troubles, like bloating or constipation. Patients are "looking for solutions," she says, "but typically your solution isn't just sitting in a supplement."

Still, Raymond Playford, a gastroenterologist at the University of West London and medical director of PanTheryx, a company that produces and distributes colostrum, describes the research as promising. Playford has been studying the supplement and its potential health benefits for more than 30 years.

He sees a possible mechanism for it to help the mucous lining of the intestines, which can become overly permeable. "It helps stabilize the gut, strengthen it, stop it being leaky going forward, sealing it," he says.

Playford coauthored a few papers showing benefit from the supplement, including a small pilot study reporting that colostrum reduces some of the GI side effects of GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic, such as acid reflux and bloating.

"In humans," he argues, "we can definitely say that it does have an effect on the human gut."

While he agrees the early data show promise, Rick Bloomer, a nutrition scientist and dean of the College of Health Sciences at the University of Memphis, says a lot of the marketing is "overblown."

He also notes that it may be hard for consumers to discern how best to apply the findings of colostrum studies to themselves. For instance, the quantity administered by researchers can be higher than what's recommended on a typical supplement bottle. "The consumer doesn't know what the dosing needs to be," he says.

Cautions and alternatives

When it comes to tending to gut health, Shapiro and Bloomer recommend focusing on improving one's overall lifestyle first.

Bloomer emphasizes the importance of regular physical activity, a wholesome diet, and sufficient sleep.

"Those things we know are most important when it comes to gut health, immune function, et cetera," he says. "To think that I can use a supplement but ignore those other factors is a big mistake."

Shapiro notes that lifestyle factors also include managing stress levels.

"Stress, it's like a battering ram to your gut barrier lining," Shapiro explains. "So if you have high stress levels, what do we do to help address that stress? We can supplement all we want, but that's not going to get to the underlying root cause of what's going on here."

If lifestyle improvements don't work, Bloomer says it might be worth introducing a colostrum supplement. But it should be done consistently over a period of two months without changing anything else, "just like a scientific experiment in a lab," he says.

"Otherwise, we really don't know — is it the intervention or is it something else they're doing that's leading to that outcome?"

Bloomer says that if the colostrum does work, great. But he generally advises that the money one spends on supplements — which varies but can be as high as $1-$2 per daily dose for colostrum — may be better spent on healthy foods. Incorporating fruits, vegetables and whole grains often have a broader positive impact on the body.

"I think [it's] really important for people to consider the cost-benefit ratio," he says.

One other caution: though there's little evidence of serious side effects from colostrum, Playford warns those who are lactose intolerant to steer clear. "If you suffer from a milk allergy," he says, "then you shouldn't do it. But if you can take milk, you can take colostrum."

The bottom line

The research on colostrum points to potential benefits for gut health, but the research is still in its early stages. It shouldn't be regarded as a quick cure all, and doctors say lifestyle changes are a better first stop for trying to improve gut troubles.

Copyright 2026 NPR