CT’s speed cameras are now ticketing in several highway work zones

The month-long warning period for Connecticut’s “Know the Zone” program to encourage safe driving in construction zones is over.

Drivers who speed through certain work zones in the state will be ticketed or issued official warnings beginning Monday, July 6.

“Work zone speed cameras are a proven tool to slow drivers down and discourage dangerous behavior,” state Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said. “Lower speeds in work zones mean safer conditions for roadway crews, fewer crashes, and safer travel for everyone moving through active work zones. I hope no one receives a citation because that would mean everyone is doing their part to keep work zones safe.”

Going more than 10 miles per hour over the speed limit will result in a warning or a $75 ticket. Going over 85 miles per hour gets motorists an automatic ticket, even if it’s the first offense.

The cameras are at locations across the state and can be moved based on where crews are working. The Department of Transportation has a map of where the cameras are located, and signs will be posted that tell drivers they are about to pass a camera.

The program's goal is to keep construction workers and drivers safe. There have been thousands of crashes and more than 10 deaths in CT work zones since 2021.

Lawmakers passed a law in 2024 that allowed the DOT to put the cameras in work zones.

Warnings and tickets will always be sent in the mail. The DOT or the state will never text residents asking for payment. Those texts are scams.