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‘Watch shoulder to shoulder’: Portsmouth org builds NH soccer culture with World Cup watch parties

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Lau Guzmán
Published July 7, 2026 at 3:36 PM EDT
Fans celebrate the U.S. goal in the elimination match against Belgium late on Monday, Jun. 6, 2026 at the Press room in Portsmouth
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
Fans celebrate the single U.S. goal in the elimination match against Belgium late on Monday, Jun. 6, 2026 at the Press Room in Portsmouth.

A low murmur escaped the crowd at the Press Room in Portsmouth when Belgium scored the first goal of an elimination match against the United States. Despite a U.S. goal in the first half, the game went downhill from there and the U.S. lost to Belgium 4-1. Even though the U.S. is officially out of the World Cup, soccer enthusiasts know it’s far from the end of soccer in New Hampshire.

The watch party capped off a series of watch parties hosted by the New Hampshire Soccer Project all over the state. Their goal is to strengthen the state’s soccer culture and eventually build pro soccer teams in New Hampshire.

“People want to watch the World Cup with other people, whether you're celebrating a win or a loss,” said project co-founder Caleb Ginsberg. “I think the World Cup is unique in that people want to watch it shoulder to shoulder, cheering and having an experience.”

Fans watch the U.S. - Belgium elimination match late on Monday, June 6, 2026 at the Press Room in Portsmouth.
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
Fans watch the U.S. - Belgium elimination match late on Monday, June 6, 2026 at the Press Room in Portsmouth.

Co-founders Samantha and Caleb Ginsberg have spent the past year helping plan these watch parties, which they see as a way to build community with other soccer fans.

The couple partnered with several local business owners, like Kevin Dwyer from the Press Room, which is usually a music venue. While figuring how to sync AV equipment with the game broadcast, he quipped that it was his chance to learn what it was like to run a sports bar for a night, and estimated about 150 people turned out to watch the game.

“This is kind of like the community watering hole,” he said. “I was really glad that we got to do it with one of the US games.”

Stickers from the New Hampshire Soccer Project at a U.S.-Belgium watch party on Monday, June 6, 2026 at the Press Room in Portsmouth
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
Stickers from the New Hampshire Soccer Project at a U.S.-Belgium watch party on Monday, June 6, 2026 at the Press Room in Portsmouth

After the World Cup, Samantha Ginsberg is looking ahead to their next thing — a street soccer tournament open to both youth and adults. She said the community response for the watch parties has been enthusiastic, and hopes the momentum will continue in August.

“Creating community around something is really important,” she said. “And when you do it in the right way, that's authentic and genuine, where you are meeting people where they are and are also creating a different experience for them that they don’t normally have, people react in a really good way.”

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Lau Guzmán
I cover Latino and immigrant communities at NHPR. My goal is to report stories for New Hampshire’s growing population of first and second generation immigrants, particularly folks from Latin America and the Caribbean. I hope to lower barriers to news for Spanish speakers by contributing to our WhatsApp news service,¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? I also hope to keep the community informed with the latest on how to handle changing policy on the subjects they most care about – immigration, education, housing and health.
See stories by Lau Guzmán