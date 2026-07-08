WMass business leaders call for return of local SBA office

A coalition of Western Massachusetts business leaders are urging the Small Business Administration (SBA) to re-open a branch office in Springfield. The branch was closed in 2025 by order of the then Elon Musk-led Department of Governmental Efficiency.

The coalition is spearheaded by the Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council (EDC), and includes multiple local chambers of commerce and local entrepreneurs. In a letter sent to the SBA this week, the group argued that the office's closure left the western part of the state without a key resource.

"The absence of an SBA office in Springfield has substantially affected the Western Massachusetts business community," the coalition wrote. "We deeply respect the work of staff in the Massachusetts District Office in Boston, but without a permanent physical presence by locally focused and knowledgeable SBA representatives in Springfield, key economic differences between the regions’ business environments create a clear disadvantage for Western Massachusetts."

Aaron Vega is executive director of the Western Massachusetts EDC. He said it's vital that local businesses have a physical location where they can receive guidance from real people who understand the region and its unique challenges. Currently, business leaders have to turn to digital resources, or connect with staff at the SBA's Boston office.

"Especially a place like Western Mass where it's not easy for people to go to Boston. It's not always easy for people to go online," Vega said. "I think one of the one of the strengths we have in Western Mass., when you deal with organizations is you talk to real people. And so having that SBA office really kind of just adds to that ecosystem of business support, which is critical here in Western Mass."

Members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation have been pressing SBA officials on the Springfield branch's closure for more than a year, after a June 2025 letter from the agency that claimed there would be no disruption in service for Western Mass. small businesses. That letter also implied the SBA was looking at options to open another office in the region.

"The agency has elected to relocate the district office to a new location that will be more accessible for small business owners and more cost-efficient for taxpayers," wrote SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. "This new location will be announced at a later date"

Since then, there has been no movement from the agency — despite multiple calls for answers from lawmakers.