Congratulations to our Garden Lady prize winners

Founders Circle members Tom and Cynthia of Brewster received a signed copy of Sand and Soil, the latest book written by host C.L. Fornari, along with six packets of her favorite "must-grow" seeds (flowers and vegetables) and a $25 gift card to Hyannis Country Garden, plus more! Thank you for being a part of the Founders Circle, Tom and Cynthia.