Past Virtual Event: Local Food Report Round-Up: Cooking the Harvest

A virtual "Cooking the Harvest" event was held on October 20, 2020. Elspeth Hay of the Local Food Report, and Wesley Price of the Cape Cod Mycological Society met with Steve Junker for our Cooking the Harvest event!

Watch the video of the event below, check out and recipes from Elspeth and CAI Members in the slideshow, plus we've included some links to more resources mentioned during the event! If you loved this event, take a moment to support all the work we do at CAI when you click here to donate!

Thank you and Enjoy!

Resource Links:

Cape Cod Mycology - You can also email Wesley Price at capecodmycology@gmail.com

Diary of a Locavore

New England Acorn Cooporative

Books

Forgotten Skills of Cooking: The Time-Honored Ways are the Best - Over 700 Recipes Show You Why

Mushrooms of Cape Cod and the National Seashore