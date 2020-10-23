© 2021
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
In This Place

Past Virtual Event: Local Food Report Round-Up: Cooking the Harvest

CAI | By Alecia Orsini
Published October 23, 2020 at 11:27 AM EDT
Elspeth.jpeg
1 of 11  — Elspeth.jpeg
Elspeth Hay
Slide10.jpeg
2 of 11
Slide9.jpeg
3 of 11
Slide8.jpeg
4 of 11
Slide7.jpeg
5 of 11
Slide6.jpeg
6 of 11
Slide5.jpeg
7 of 11
Slide4.jpeg
8 of 11
Slide3.jpeg
9 of 11
Slide2.jpeg
10 of 11
Slide1.jpeg
11 of 11

A virtual "Cooking the Harvest" event was held on October 20, 2020. Elspeth Hay of the Local Food Report, and Wesley Price of the Cape Cod Mycological Society met with Steve Junker for our Cooking the Harvest event!

Watch the video of the event below, check out and recipes from Elspeth and CAI Members in the slideshow, plus we've included some links to more resources mentioned during the event! If you loved this event, take a moment to support all the work we do at CAI when you click here to donate!

Thank you and Enjoy!

Resource Links:

Cape Cod Mycology - You can also email Wesley Price at capecodmycology@gmail.com

Diary of a Locavore

New England Acorn Cooporative 

Books

Foraging New England: Finding, Identifying, and Preparing Edible Wild Foods and Medicinal Plants from Maine to Connecticut

Forgotten Skills of Cooking: The Time-Honored Ways are the Best - Over 700 Recipes Show You Why

Mushrooms of Cape Cod and the National Seashore

In This Place
Alecia Orsini
Alecia Orsini is an award winning independent filmmaker and multi-media professional. She joined the team at WCAI in March of 2012 as a part time host. She became the Special Projects Assistant for Development department, where she coordinated events, volunteers and managed member engagement. As the Development Associate she continues to bring more meaningful connections to WCAI's members, fostering donor support of the station. Alecia also continues to fill in as host for Weekend Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Alecia Orsini