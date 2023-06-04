Hikes We Like: Fort Hill in Eastham
Patrick Flanary takes his son and mom hiking along a trail that played a critical role in the creation of Cape Cod National Seashore.
Cape Cod National Seashore almost didn’t exist.
It took the persistence of two Massachusetts senators—and one fateful helicopter ride—to make it happen more than 60 years ago.
Morning Edition host Patrick Flanary takes his son and mom for a stroll in Eastham along a trail that was essential to the Seashore’s creation.