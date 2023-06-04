© 2023
In This Place

Hikes We Like: Fort Hill in Eastham

CAI | By Patrick Flanary
Published June 4, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT
Cape Cod National Seashore almost didn’t exist.

It took the persistence of two Massachusetts senators—and one fateful helicopter ride—to make it happen more than 60 years ago.

Morning Edition host Patrick Flanary takes his son and mom for a stroll in Eastham along a trail that was essential to the Seashore’s creation.

Patrick Flanary
Patrick Flanary is a dad, journalist, and host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Patrick Flanary