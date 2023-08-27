© 2023
In This Place

Hikes We Like: Bike Association builds boardwalk to improve trail

CAI | By Patrick Flanary
Published August 27, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT
NEMBA volunteers constructed this boardwalk at Trayser Trail to address erosion and rainfall. The trail is a link to the main route of Barnstable's network and connects Sandwich to Yarmouth.
NEMBA volunteers constructed this boardwalk at Trayser Trail to address erosion and rainfall. The trail is a link to the main route of Barnstable's network and connects Sandwich to Yarmouth.
Patrick Flanary / CAI
Trayser Trail Barnstable Village
Trayser Trail is behind the Old Jail in Barnstable Village.
Patrick Flanary / CAI
Lev Malakhoff New England Mountain Bike Association Cape Cod
Lev Malakhoff is Mid-Cape vice president of the New England Mountain Bike Association's Cape Cod chapter.
Patrick Flanary / CAI

Trayser Trail near Barnstable Village is a link in the town's network connecting Sandwich to Yarmouth.

After years of flooding threatened to destroy an important link in Barnstable's trail network, local bicyclists stepped up this summer to rebuild it themselves.

In June, volunteers with the Cape Cod Chapter of the New England Mountain Bike Association (NEMBA) hauled supplies deep into the woods off Route 6A near Barnstable Village. The Barnstable Land Trust covered part of the construction cost, and NEMBA members built a boardwalk along Trayser Trail. Today a 185-foot-long planked span snakes through the preserved land behind the Old Jail and the Coast Guard Heritage Museum.

The group has also built trails around Cape Cod Community College. But Trayser Trail was a special case given its vulnerability every time it rained, said Lev Malakhoff, Mid-Cape vice president of NEMBA's Cape Cod chapter.

"There were some high-water years, where the trail was flooded almost up to your knees," said Malakhoff, a former transportation planner for the Cape Cod Commission.

"NEMBA is really invested in providing safe and sustainable access to trail networks throughout New England."

Listen to the interview by pressing LISTEN above.

Patrick Flanary
Patrick Flanary is a dad, journalist, and host of Morning Edition.
