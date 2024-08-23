Morning Edition host Patrick Flanary leaving CAI

CAI Morning Edition host Patrick Flanary is leaving CAI. He shares this message with our listeners:

In my last few seconds on the air, I’d like to thank you. All of you—those who have listened, those who have given your money and your time.

Public radio is hanging on for dear life... and it depends on you. We would *not exist without you.

Hosting "Morning Edition" has been the greatest opportunity of my career. It doesn’t get any better than this.

In radio, every second counts. And I’ve come to realize that TIME is the one thing we can never get back.

That’s why I’m stepping away from the job … toward an even greater opportunity: more time with my son, Jazz.

To Mindy Todd, Steve Junker, Dan Tritle, and the rest of my WCAI family, I love you. Be good, be well. Hold on to every second; and hold on tight.

We will miss Patrick greatly and wish him the best.