A letter to the CAI community

Dear CAI community, in light of the recent news about federal defunding of public media, we've been getting questions and comments from listeners about our station and where we are heading, literally and figuratively.

As you may have heard, this coming fall, we’re planning to relocate from the Captain Davis House – which we have sold to the Woods Hole Community Association – to a new space nearby: the Cape Symphony complex. Our new studio will be accessible to all, and enable us to host community events.

And so we’re looking ahead to seeing you at our new location soon.

Meanwhile, last week, Congress defunded public media. And while this is an uncertain time, CAI continues to be committed to local journalism, from ICE raids to shark sightings. We’re strengthening our local news coverage of the Cape and Islands, including hiring an experienced and award-winning science and environment reporter who starts in August. We also continue to invest in other ways, with programs such as Connecting the Commonwealth, which increases the reach of CAI’s local reporting, and the Garden Lady, a new Cape-based show now being syndicated across the state.

We respect and appreciate how much the community cares about CAI. So do we. We’re doing everything we can to protect the future of the trusted reporting that the Cape and Islands rely on. And CAI needs our community now more than ever.

Mindy Todd

