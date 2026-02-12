© 2026
Eat local, seafood too

CAI | By Elspeth Hay
Published February 12, 2026 at 8:45 AM EST
A group of people 8 and a baby from Chatham harvesters standing under a sign that says "Chatham Harvesters a fisherman's Cooperative.
Chatham harvesters

The average seafood consumed in the U.S. travels more than 5,000 miles from boat to plate. We’ve been hearing for years about the local species we should be eating—the ones boats here are actually landing—and there’ve been a host of cooking classes and dinners trying to get eaters excited about species like monkfish, dogfish, and black seabass. Yet it seems like very little has been changing.

In this weeks Local Food Report Elspeth Hay talks with the Chatham Harvesters Seafood Coop about bringing local seafood direct to consumers.
Elspeth Hay
Elspeth Hay is the creator and host of the Local Food Report, a weekly feature that has aired on CAI since 2008, and the author of the forthcoming book, Feed Us with Trees: Nuts and the Future of Food. Deeply immersed in her own local-food system, she writes and reports for print, radio, and online media with a focus on food, the environment, and the people, places, and ideas that feed us. You can learn more about her work at elspethhay.com.
