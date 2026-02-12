Eat local, seafood too

The average seafood consumed in the U.S. travels more than 5,000 miles from boat to plate. We’ve been hearing for years about the local species we should be eating—the ones boats here are actually landing—and there’ve been a host of cooking classes and dinners trying to get eaters excited about species like monkfish, dogfish, and black seabass. Yet it seems like very little has been changing.

In this weeks Local Food Report Elspeth Hay talks with the Chatham Harvesters Seafood Coop about bringing local seafood direct to consumers.