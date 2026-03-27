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Vineyard housing struggles compounding childcare shortage

CAI | By Sam Houghton
Published March 27, 2026 at 11:21 AM EDT
A beach on Martha's Vineyard
Liz Lerner

The last few years have been a troubling time for the child-care providers on Martha’s Vineyard.

Allegations of neglect surrounding two different individuals with children in their care have rattled the community — one in which a 2-year-old died while left in a car; another allegation that several children were left alone in the fall. Both have prompted criminal charges.

The incidents have forced a spotlight on the critical shortage in childcare on the Vineyard, which is compounded by housing struggles.

Joanne Lambert, who ran a licensed Family Child Care program at her home in Oak Bluffs for 25 years, is now coordinator at the MV Family Child Network. She spoke with CAI's Sam Houghton about how they are working to help during a difficult time on the island.
In This Place
Sam Houghton
Sam Houghton is Morning Edition Host for CAI. He previously served as producer, reporter and weekend host for CAI. He was also the former managing editor of news at the Martha's Vineyard Times and reporter with the Enterprise Newspapers in Falmouth.
See stories by Sam Houghton