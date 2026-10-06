The most eclectic, accomplished Cape Cod musician you’ve never heard of

Born in Hyannis in 1950, congenital glaucoma blinding him from birth, raised by Cape Verdean parents in Harwich, Paul Pena did more than become a respected player and songwriter in San Francisco, with Jerry Garcia, Merl Saunders, and The Persuasions backing him in studio.

He became an international sensation, teaching himself the amazing technique of Tuvan throat singing, celebrated in Siberia, subject of a documentary nominated for an Academy Award. His Tuvan nickname was “Cher Shimjer,” meaning “earthquake,” because his voice was so low and strong.

Paul Pena’s father was a jazz musician; Jack Pena found a piano discarded in the dump, lugged it home so his baby boy could tinker by touch. Paul went for it in prodigy fashion, though guitar would become his instrument of choice.

He went to Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, graduated in 1967, then attended Clark University in Worcester, playing clubs around the city. Bonnie Raitt shared a gig (both of them20 years old if that) — she opened for him, not the other way around. She said the show had been “like finding my very own Jimi Hendrix”; when she recorded her first album, she invited him into the studio.

By 1969 he was joining James Taylor, Joni Mitchell, and Kris Kristofferson at Newport Folk Festival’s composers’ workshop, then made his way to San Francisco in 1971. It’s said he gigged with BB King, Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker, though perhaps he opened for them rather than played with them.

His first album was a critical success, commercial failure. He recorded a second album in 1973but the producer refused to release it, considering it unmarketable. The only silver lining was thatSteve Miller heard unreleased cuts, latched onto “Big ole Jet Airliner, don’t carry me too far away,” scored big in 1977, and so Pena received steady royalties.

He would have become a “one-hit wonder” but for an amazing twist:

In 1984, listening to Radio Moscow on shortwave radio, he heard Tuvan throat singing, an ancient technique from Siberia that combines a guttural drone with overtone harmonics.

It took him years to teach himself these vocal techniques he incorporated into blues stylings.

In 1993, when Tuvan throat singers showed up to perform in San Francisco, Pena jumped up and launched into his version, to everyone’s amazement.

Tuvan superstar Kongar-ol Ondar invited him to come to Siberia in 1995, film crew in tow. “Genghis Blues,” film and album, were critically acclaimed. The mayor of San Francisco declared July 11 “Paul Pena Day.”

This created enough momentum to get his 1973 album released after 27 years. Promoting it on Late Night with Conan O’Brien in 2001, sitting on stage, frail, he covered the one tune everyone knew: “Jet Airliner.”

Too bad they didn’t let him do some Tuvan throat singing.

Paul Pena’s health hadn’t been good for a long time. Pancreatitis and diabetes reportedly caused his death in October, 2005, in San Francisco — a Harwich native whose talent and eccentricities, far more than any big ole jet airliner, carried him far away.

