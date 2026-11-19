It's a fall morning on Martha's Vineyard, and Jesse Oliver has just pulled off the road. In the back of his pickup truck there is a recently deceased female deer.

“It's a car strike,” he says. “It was struck in the head. The meat's all still good on it.”

Jesse grew up on the Vineyard. He says venison was a frequent family food, adding that his father grew up in the 50s and 60s eating venison all winter.

Jesse pulled over here because there is a large public cooler where deer can be stored. It's part of a state program called Share the Harvest where hunters can offer deer carcasses for processing and donation to local food banks.

Kurt Achin Gabe Bellebuono is a hunter on Martha's Vineyard who loves to cook.

Skilled hunters like Gabe Bellebuono have no trouble filling up their own home freezers. And then they can get creative in the kitchen.

“I've been diversifying what I do with the meat and having a lot of fun doing so,” Gabe says. “My girlfriend and I really enjoy making, I mean, you name it, out of venison.”

Venison is a lot like beef. It's dark red. The two mainstays are to grind it up like hamburger, or to slow braise it in stews. But Gabe says not everyone takes to deer meat right away.

“I pride myself every time I get someone who doesn't like venison to actually try it,” he says. "That's like, my favorite thing."

I ask him to name the “gateway dish” that gets people to like venison.

“There's two things I go to: either sausage, which is good in anything—I do mine loose. I typically make a good, hearty, red sauce with some venison in there and some homemade pasta. If they're okay with that, backstrap with chimichurri.”

Backstrap is a bit of a hunter’s term. It essentially means the filet mignon cut of the deer.

“So, it'll run from the…base of their neck all the way down to their hip,” Gabe says. It's one of those cuts that is just so tender and, oh, it's so good. It's hard to describe, you just have to try it. Without a doubt my favorite cut.”

Kurt Achin Charlie Granquist is the culinary director at Slough Farm on Martha’s Vineyard. As a trained butcher, he helps process the deer for donation.

“And that would be—up in the front section—would be your ribeye on a cow,” says chef Charlie Granquist, pointing out other cuts available from a deer.

Charlie gives me an impromptu lesson on venison cuts inside the cooler. He's the culinary director at Slough Farm on the Vineyard. As a trained butcher, he helps process the deer for donation. It's an abundant year—there are about 30 carcasses here.

Charlie says much of the deer will be provided as ground meat, because it's easy to store and prepare.

“It makes it really stretchable for a family,” Charlie says. “You can have venison burgers one night, you can make chili the next night, you can make a bolognese the next night, and if you have a couple pound packs of venison in your freezer, you can keep that going for a good long time.”

Kurt Achin Patrick Roden-Reynolds is a hunter who helps to process the donated deer meat. His signature dish is venison jalapeno poppers.

“I’ve never come this close to having a full cooler in October,” says Patrick Roden-Reynolds.

He’s another hunter who helps to process the donated deer meat. And he also has a signature dish: venison jalapeno poppers.

“I take a little bite-sized piece of onion, take a dollop of cream cheese, put the cube of venison on the cream cheese, top it with a hat of a little chunk of jalapeno, and then you roll it in a piece of bacon and stick a toothpick in it, Patrick says.

“And then you can let it marinate in like a zesty Italian dressing for a few hours. I feel like the grill works the best to get some char on the bacon without melting the cream cheese into oblivion like the oven can sometimes,” he adds.

He’s given me a new mission in life.

Roadkill deer, like the one Jesse offered to drop off at the cooler, doesn't qualify for the donation program; only hunter-harvested meat is allowed. But it won't go to waste. In this community of hunters—who are also, it turns out, real foodies—someone is bound to have a use for it.