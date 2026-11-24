The origin story we Americans tell this time of year is a mix of fact and fiction, but this much is true: Pilgrims crossed the Atlantic, first landed in Provincetown and then sailed to Plymouth. There, they gathered with the indigenous peoples for what is considered the first Thanksgiving.

Fast forward four centuries, and meet today’s pilgrims, Rachel Leigh and her wife, Jill Pearson. They are both in their thirties, both from the UK and visiting Provincetown. The couple is here for a few months and, because it is their first Thanksgiving in a world new to them, they decided they should do it up right



They posted on the P-Town Community Facebook page that they hoped to be at the dinner table with an American family for a proper, traditional holiday.

And, wow, did those American families respond. Rachel and Jill’s post received 500 responses from across the US and a few from overseas, including Portugal and Sweden. Of that number, a couple hundred were actual invitations to join them for turkey and fixings on Thursday.

Those who responded on Facebook were excited to open hearth and home to the strangers. Some sweetened the deal in unexpected ways. A couple in Portland, Oregon, who said they are alone for the holiday, babysitting grand pets, even offered to provide references.

They eventually choose Kelly Fields, a James Beard Award winning chef and Truro resident whose latest restaurant, Josephine’s, will open next year on Commercial Street in P-Town.

The invitation is to Kelly's house, homecooked meal. She said she is expecting a dozen or so for traditional turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce (two kinds to avoid arguments: fresh berries and sauce from the can) and pie, of course. Rachel and Jill have volunteered to ``muck in,’’ a Britishism that makes doing the dishes sound much cooler than it is.

Kelly told me Rachel and Jill seemed so genuine and upbeat and noted that she also shares their obvious wanderlust.

The two Brits have essentially been on the road for the last nine years, crossing continents (driving across Canada for example), learned to teach yoga in Mexico, painting murals for shops and cafes in the UK. They’ve been to Thailand, India and France – going places Myles Standish and the Mayflower gang never knew, taking jobs such as pet-setting and also relying on savings and rental income from a property in Northern Ireland to pay their way.

Their house in North Truro is on loan from friends they met on a cruise.

Rachel is putting the finishing touches on a book she intends to self-publish soon about their travels.

In the meantime, the significance of the outpouring that came from their Thanksgiving post is not lost on either one. Why do they think that hundreds were moved to respond in the first place?

As Jill noted, ``They were feeling really proud of their country.’’

At a time when many would argue that pride in America is not what it used to be, along come Rachel Leigh and Jill Pearson … two unlikely pilgrims, in search of a real-feel holiday, proving that our healthy sense of self-worth is still very much on the menu.

Follow their travels on Instagram @rachleigh2307

