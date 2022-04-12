Name this Cape Cod beach — and park for free

A new public beach will open on the Cape this summer — but it needs a name.

Brewster residents have until Friday to suggest a name for the bayside beach on the site of the former Cape Cod Sea Camps property. The contest winner will receive two free beach permits.

Voters in October approved the town's $26 million purchase of the camp, which closed two years ago after operating for almost a century.

A 55-acre property off Main Street is slated for beach access. On Tuesday the town will have its first hearing before the Conservation Commission, which handles permitting for the conversion of the camp's tennis courts into a parking lot.

The Brewster Select Board will choose from the suggested names next month, and the town expects to open the beach to residents in July.

Email your suggestion and Brewster address to beachnamecontest@brewster-ma.gov. Submissions are limited to one per resident. Two contest runners-up will each receive a free parking permit.

