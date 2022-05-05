© 2021
Local News

Markey to host Senate hearing in Plymouth on nuclear decommissioning, safety

CAI | By Jennette Barnes
Published May 5, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT
Storage casks for spent nuclear fuel at the Pilgrim Power Station

U.S. Senator Ed Markey is chairing a congressional field hearing tomorrow in Plymouth on nuclear decommissioning.

The hearing will address policy related to the decommissioning of nuclear power plants, with an expected focus on the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station.

The CEO of Holtec, the company that owns Pilgrim, is scheduled to testify on video.

Other testimony is expected from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Attorney General Maura Healey’s office, and state Senator Susan Moran.

Markey chairs the Senate Subcommittee on Clean Air, Climate and Nuclear Safety.

The hearing starts at 10 a.m. at Plymouth Town Hall and will be livestreamed on his social media channels.

Local News Pilgrim Nuclear
Jennette Barnes
Jennette Barnes is a reporter and producer. Named a Master Reporter by the New England Society of News Editors, she brings more than 20 years of news experience to CAI.
