Pilgrim Nuclear appeal hearing closes after just two days

A state appeal hearing on the proposed release of radioactive water from the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station concluded Friday afternoon.

The hearing lasted just two days; it had been scheduled to last up to four.

Additional steps remain before the presiding officer can issue a decision, and the decision is probably months away.

Pilgrim owner Holtec International is appealing a determination made last summer by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. The determination was originally issued in draft form in 2023.

The department refused to grant Holtec a modified permit to discharge water from the nuclear power plant into Cape Cod Bay as part of the company’s decommissioning of the plant.

During the hearing, attorneys cross-examined nine witnesses.

Closing arguments are expected to be delivered at a future date via video conference. A decision would follow.

