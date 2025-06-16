© 2025
Pilgrim Nuclear appeal hearing closes after just two days

CAI | By Jennette Barnes
Published June 16, 2025 at 8:21 AM EDT
The Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station is pictured on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Plymouth, Mass. (Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative)
Raquel C. Zaldívar
/
New England News Collaborative
The Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station is pictured on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Plymouth, Mass. (Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative)

A state appeal hearing on the proposed release of radioactive water from the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station concluded Friday afternoon.

The hearing lasted just two days; it had been scheduled to last up to four.

Additional steps remain before the presiding officer can issue a decision, and the decision is probably months away.

Pilgrim owner Holtec International is appealing a determination made last summer by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. The determination was originally issued in draft form in 2023.

The department refused to grant Holtec a modified permit to discharge water from the nuclear power plant into Cape Cod Bay as part of the company’s decommissioning of the plant.

During the hearing, attorneys cross-examined nine witnesses.

Closing arguments are expected to be delivered at a future date via video conference. A decision would follow.
Local News Pilgrim Nuclear
Jennette Barnes
Jennette Barnes is a reporter and producer. Named a Master Reporter by the New England Society of News Editors, she brings more than 20 years of news experience to CAI.
