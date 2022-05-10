Woman found dead in Falmouth home, suspect now in custody after standoff with police

A 23 year-old man is in custody and will be charged with murder in the shooting death of a 20 year-old woman in North Falmouth this morning.

Tyler Gibbs was arrested after a standoff with police.

The Cape and Islands district attorney's office says police were called to a house on Old Main Road at about 10:45 a.m. for a report that gunshots had been fired and a person shot.

Police confronted Gibbs, who was holding a gun, in the driveway. They kept him in view outside of the house and then entered the house to look for a victim. They found Kianna Barrows in an upstairs bedroom and determined she could not be revived.

After negotiations involving Falmouth Police and Massachusetts State Police, Gibbs surrendered at about 1:45 this afternoon.

Investigators say they do not know Gibbs' last address.

They have released no information as to a possible motive for the shooting.

The North Falmouth Elementary School, which is near the scene of the shooting, was put on lockdown for a time while police were talking to Gibbs. All students left the area safely on what was a scheduled early release day.

A section of the Shining Sea Bike Way which runs behind the house where the shooting occurred, was also closed for a while.