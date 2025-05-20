Falmouth activists share 'red cards' to help immigrants know their rights

After at least one Falmouth resident was taken by immigration authorities last week, a local activist group is trying to spread the word about immigrant rights.

Chair of the Falmouth Immigrant Rights Coalition Sandra Faiman-Silva said her group has been distributing information about immigrant rights—known as red cards—to local businesses, schools, faith communities, English language classes, and more.

“These are cards that immigrants are urged to carry,” she said. “On one side, it details the rights of immigrants. And on the other side, it details what they should do when ICE [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] law enforcement knocks on their door.”

For example, the card explains that an immigrant can deny ICE agents who are asking to enter their homes or search their belongings, unless agents show a warrant signed by a judge and with the immigrant’s name on it.

If federal agents cannot produce such a warrant but try to detain the person anyway, Falmouth Immigrant Rights Coalition wants Falmouth law enforcement to intervene, Faiman-Silva said.

“We are going to be circling back and meeting with the police chief as soon as we can, now that ICE has appeared in Falmouth and we feel that it is dangerous to many residents in our community,” she said.

The red cards are being distributed in multiple languages.

Faiman-Silva also encouraged Falmouth residents to call the Immigrant Justice Network LUCE hotline if they see immigration enforcement operations in town.

“You would call when you saw ICE operating in town in order for us to know what ICE is doing in our community,” she said. “People have the opportunity to bear witness to what they are doing.”

Faiman-Silva said that those seeking more information can email Falmouthimmigrightscoalition@gmail.com.