Falmouth vigil to honor children killed in Texas classroom

Cape Cod advocates for stronger gun laws will hold a vigil today on the Falmouth Village Green.

Grandmothers Against Gun Violence promotes gun-safety legislation and will be among the groups remembering the 19 children and two teachers killed Tuesday in a classroom in Uvalde, Texas.

The Cape Cod chapter was founded almost 10 years ago following the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings in Newtown, Connecticut.

"This is not a partisan issue and everybody has a part in this," chapter president Donna Wald tells CAI.

"The sea changes come from hard work. We should not have weapons available to a civilian population that can cause these kinds of casualties. It's that simple. Get on the phone to your legislator, no matter where you live. Even if you live in Massachusetts, where we have good gun laws, let them hear the voice."

While Massachusetts has among the fewest gun-related crimes in the country, more than 173,000 guns were sold statewide last year, according to the Falmouth Gun Safety Coalition.

President Biden last month exercised executive action to outlaw manufacturing and sales of ghost guns, which are untraceable and can be assembled using 3D printers.

Today's vigil on the Falmouth Village Green begins at 5:00.

