Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe hosts farmer's market

CAI | By Elsa Partan
Published August 16, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT
For the first time, the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe is offering a farmers’ market at its tribal headquarters.

Tribe member Talia Landry is organizing the market. Landry is the president of the community development corporation for the tribe.

The market started in June and has been running every other Saturday. It typically hosts 8 to 12 vendors, who are both tribe members and non-tribe members.

“The whole point of it is to get more people in the community on the reservation lands and expose them to our facilities, our grounds, and our culture,” Landry said. “As well as helping the local economy and entrepreneurs.”

Vendors sell fruits and vegetables, dried beans in bulk, and hand-made jewelry and soap, among other things.

Locally harvested shellfish are sold exclusively by tribe members.

The next market will be Saturday, August 20th from 9:30 to 2:00.

The market will run every Saturday in September. The tribe may change the hours that month, Landry told CAI.

