Water upgrades for Fairhaven, Marion, Mattapoisett, Rochester win state funding boost

A major public water project for the towns of Fairhaven, Mattapoisett, Marion, and Rochester has received $4.5 million — more than half the cost — from the state.

The work will help ensure safe drinking water after a boil-water order last year that lasted for weeks in some parts of the Mattapoisett River Valley Water District.

The district plans to upgrade its filtration membranes and install a disinfection system that uses ultraviolet light, “so folks would never have to boil water again,” district chairman Vinnie Furtado said.

Furtado is also the director of public works in Fairhaven.

He said the towns have already approved the $7.2 million project, and the state grant will reduce what residents have to pay.

“That's great, because now … that's going to take a burden off the respective communities and lower their contribution,” he said.

Theirs is the largest of dozens of grants announced Tuesday related to climate change resilience.

Grants on Cape Cod will help fund a climate adaptation plan for Pleasant Bay, storm drainage improvements at Pound Pond in Dennis, and a regional assessment of low-lying roads in Chatham, Falmouth, Harwich, Mashpee, and Provincetown.