Group threatens to sue Cape Cod Commission over apartment plan for former Twin Brooks golf course

A group of Cape Cod residents says they’re likely to file a lawsuit if the Cape Cod Commission approves more than 300 apartments for the former Twin Brooks golf course in Hyannis.

John Ale, a retired lawyer advising the group Save Twin Brooks, says residents object to the findings of a subcommittee of the Cape Cod Commission that has been evaluating the project.

“They have made some findings that we think are contrary to the plans and technical bulletins and guidelines that the Commission has put out,” he said.

If those findings are approved by the full Cape Cod Commission, they could be grounds for appeal, he said.

Other Cape residents support the proposed 312-unit apartment complex, called Emblem Hyannis. Although most of the units would be market-rate, they say the Cape needs not only more deed-restricted affordable housing but also more rental units in general.

In May, developer Lennar Multifamily Communities, or LMC, pledged to make 10 more units at Emblem Hyannis deed-restricted as affordable, for a total of 41.

Brian Dugdale, an attorney speaking on behalf of LMC, said the Cape Cod Commission subcommittee asked for the change.

“We think the market-rate units that we're bringing to the community are much needed and will provide a huge benefit,” he said. “But we did hear the concerns of the subcommittee, who asked for an increase in the affordable housing component of the project.”

The project at 35 Scudder Avenue is still working its way through the approval process at the Commission.

Angela Rutzick, communications director for Save Twin Brooks, said the group wants the Town of Barnstable to purchase the property for a smaller housing development, combined with open space.

“There could be some affordable housing, for paycheck-sustainable housing for the workers, for the residents and the community at a smaller scale,” she said. “And the rest of the land could be left in its natural state to be maintained.”

Members of Save Twin Brooks plan to discuss their future plans tonight at a 5:30 meeting at the Hyannis Golf Club.