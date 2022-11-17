Habitat for Humanity provides six families with homes in Harwich

Six families are moving into new homes in Harwich with the help of Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod.

The six single-family homes on Murray Lane are either ranch- or Cape-style and have two to three bedrooms.

They were built by volunteers and the families themselves with funding from local donors.

Construction started in July of 2021.

Each of the families have children and were already living on Cape Cod. They include a chef, a teacher, a therapist, a landscaper, and a carpenter.

A dedication ceremony is planned for Thursday, Nov. 17 at 2:00 PM.