Yarmouth will try again on limiting plastic waste

When Yarmouth voters go to Town Meeting on Tuesday, April 25, they will be asked to approve an article that would prohibit the sale of water in single-use plastic bottles smaller than one gallon.

Two years ago, a similar article appeared on the warrant and was rejected by a slim nine-vote margin. It's back this year, once again supported by the organization Sustainable Practices, which has made the plastic water bottle ban its prime focus. Sustainable Practices has already been successful in convincing all 15 Cape Cod towns to stop purchasing single-use plastic water bottles, and to not allow the sale of such bottles on town property.

At a recent meeting of the Yarmouth Select Board, Haley O'Neil of West Yarmouth, who submitted the article on behalf of Sustainable Practices, said what's at stake is more than waste reduction or recycling.

"This is not a disposal issue, this is not something recycling can solve. Plastic is a greenhouse gas emission and human health issue. It's a petroleum-based product. The chemicals that leach from plastic are tied to a number of health issues including cancer, obesity, endocrine disruptions, autoimmune diseases and ADHD," O'Neil told the board.

O'Neil added that often single-use plastic bottles are used in the summertime when temperatures are warmer and the potential for chemicals to leach into the water is greater.

"I know the town of Yarmouth understands this issue and I will remind you that this ban did not pass by only nine votes when presented two years ago," O'Neil said.

Eight Cape Cod towns are now in their second year of banning the sale of single-use plastic water bottles.

Board members were generally supportive of the article. Dan Horgan urged O'Neil to partner with Yarmouth's Recycling and Solid Waste Advisory Committee (RASWAC), local businesses and the chamber of commerce.

"If they're on your side you're going to be successful at Town Meeting," Horgan said. He added that two years ago, RASWAC was not in support of the article because the committee had questions about what would be covered by it. "I just think doing that groundwork is so important in order to be successful."

O'Neil also presented an article that would ban the use of plastic containers and utensils by restaurants serving take-out food.

Select Board members were more skeptical of that article.

O'Neil said a goal is to have restaurants use a "closed-loop-cycle," in which customers who want take-out food would bring their own reusable containers. That might involve paying a deposit for the containers.

O'Neil noted that people are willing to pay premium prices for take-out, through services such as Grub Hub and others. She said it's unlikely a small increase in price to offset the cost of non-disposable containers, would deter people from patronizing Yarmouth restaurants.

Select Board Chairman Michael Stone raised concerns about some of the provisions of the take-out container article. One was that it assigns enforcement to the town administrator.

"I don't think he's anxious to take on that responsibility with everything else he has to do," Stone said, adding that such enforcement usually falls to the board of health.

Madhavi Vankatesan of Sustainable Practices told the board the town administrator could assign enforcement to the board of health.

The select board took no formal position on the two plastics-related articles, and will make a recommendation to voters at Town Meeting.