© 2023
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

The SHELTER exhibition: Here's why you should explore New Bedford by foot

CAI | By Patrick Flanary
Published June 21, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT
datma shelter art
1 of 3  — Artist Silvia Lopez Chavez
Massachusetts Design, Art & Technology Institute (DATMA) presents SHELTER 2023 on June 22. Boston-based artist Silvia Lopez Chavez is among those who will present.
Dominic Chavez / datma.org
Maxwell Emcays artist
2 of 3  — Maxwell Emcays.jpg
Chicago-based Maxwell Emcays is among those invited by DATMA to present works focused on shelter.
Maxwell Emcays / datma.org
Mark Reigelman artist nyc
3 of 3  — Mark Reigelman.jpg
The work of Mark Reigelman of New York will be featured as part of DATMA's look at how a city can serve as a safe space.
Laura Hatcher / datma.org

DATMA's new outdoor public art exhibition interprets South Coast history while exploring how a city can be a safe space.

The nonprofit Massachusetts Design, Art & Technology Institute (DATMA) is celebrating five years with an exhibition meant to encourage spectators to explore New Bedford by foot.

Morning Edition host Patrick Flanary spoke to artist and DATMA executive director Lindsay Miś about the anniversary celebration, which runs from June 22 to October 23.

Tags
Local News New Bedford arts
Patrick Flanary
Patrick Flanary is a dad, journalist, and host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Patrick Flanary