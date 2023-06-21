The SHELTER exhibition: Here's why you should explore New Bedford by foot
1 of 3 — Artist Silvia Lopez Chavez
Massachusetts Design, Art & Technology Institute (DATMA) presents SHELTER 2023 on June 22. Boston-based artist Silvia Lopez Chavez is among those who will present.
Dominic Chavez / datma.org
2 of 3 — Maxwell Emcays.jpg
Chicago-based Maxwell Emcays is among those invited by DATMA to present works focused on shelter.
Maxwell Emcays / datma.org
3 of 3 — Mark Reigelman.jpg
The work of Mark Reigelman of New York will be featured as part of DATMA's look at how a city can serve as a safe space.
Laura Hatcher / datma.org
DATMA's new outdoor public art exhibition interprets South Coast history while exploring how a city can be a safe space.
The nonprofit Massachusetts Design, Art & Technology Institute (DATMA) is celebrating five years with an exhibition meant to encourage spectators to explore New Bedford by foot.
Morning Edition host Patrick Flanary spoke to artist and DATMA executive director Lindsay Miś about the anniversary celebration, which runs from June 22 to October 23.