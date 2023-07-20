© 2023
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

A huge splash on Nantucket for local cancer care

CAI | By Patrick Flanary
Published July 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
Gretchen Hull, an oncology nurse, is among the swimmers participating on Saturday.
1 of 2  — gretchen-hull-3.jpeg
Gretchen Hull, an oncology nurse, is among the swimmers participating on Saturday.
Swim Across America Nantucket / https://www.swimacrossamerica.org/
Jill Roethke Jim Pignato
2 of 2  — jill jim.jpg
Jill Roethke and Jim Pignato have directed the event for 10 years.
Swim Across America Nantucket / https://saaswim.com/

For years patients had to travel off-island for treatment. Swim Across America Nantucket helps keep that access local. The event has raised $4 million over the last decade.

Hundreds of swimmers and volunteers are expected to join the 11th annual Swim Across America Nantucket event at Jetties Beach on Saturday.

For years, cancer patients and their families were forced to travel for access to oncology services. Now, funds raised help support keeping that treatment local, at Nantucket Cottage Hospital and Palliative and Supportive Care of Nantucket.

"It's not a race; we say, 'Swim easy, fight hard,'" Jill Roethke, the event's co-event director and a lifelong swimmer, told Morning Edition host Patrick Flanary. "Those with cancer are doing the hard work. It's more of an opportunity for the community to come together as one."

The nonprofit Swim Across America was founded in 1987 and holds 25 open-water swims across the country.

The first Swim Across America Nantucket event happened on the island in 2013. Event directors Roethke and Jim Pignato have since helped the swim raise more than $4 million for local treatment.

Schedule for July 22:
6:30 a.m.: Registration opens
7:30: Registration closes
7:45: Safety Talk & Why I Swim guest speaker
8:10: National Anthem
8:15: Kids’ Splash
8:20: 1/4-mile and 1-mile swimmers start
8:22: 1/2-mile swimmers start
8:50: Breakfast
9:20: Awards ceremony

Tags
Local News Nantucket
Patrick Flanary
Patrick Flanary is a dad, journalist, and host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Patrick Flanary