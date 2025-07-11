Nantucket reaches $10.5 million settlement with GE Vernova over shattered wind turbine blade

The Town of Nantucket has reached a $10.5 million settlement with GE Vernova over the collapse of a Vineyard Wind turbine blade last summer.

Broken fiberglass and foam washed up on Nantucket beaches at the peak of tourist season.

Eve Zuckoff / CAI One example of the potpourri of green foam debris from the broken Vineyard Wind turbine blade that has washed ashore on Nantucket, impacting business and beachgoers.

The settlement will allow the town to create a fund to compensate local businesses for their losses, officials said. A professional administrator will evaluate the claims.

A spokesperson for blade manufacturer GE Vernova said the company is pleased to have reached the settlement to compensate affected businesses.

In the days after the blade broke last July 13, GE Vernova attributed the problem to an error in manufacturing .

The company later removed from Vineyard Wind other turbine blades that were made at the same Quebec facility.