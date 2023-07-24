Pilgrim Nuclear denied permit to discharge radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay

In a major victory for Pilgrim watchdogs, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has denied a permit modification sought by the company decommissioning the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station to discharge up to 1.1 million gallons of radioactive wastewater into Cape Cod Bay.

DEP issued a draft determination today that Holtec International's proposed discharge is illegal because Cape Cod Bay is a protected ocean sanctuary under the Massachusetts Ocean Sanctuaries Act. The law prohibits the dumping or discharge of industrial wastes into protected state waters.

The fact that the water would contain radioactive material is not a factor in the determination.

Holtec, which owns and is decommissioning the closed plant, applied to the state for a modification of its surface-water discharge permit.

The draft denial cannot be finalized until after a 30-day public comment period. The comment period runs through Aug. 28 at 5 p.m.

The public can submit comments electronically to: massdep.npdes@mass.gov. Written comments can be submitted to: MassDEP Surface Water Discharge Permitting Program, 100 Cambridge St., Suite 900, Boston, MA 02114.

The state advisory panel on Pilgrim meets tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Plymouth Town Hall.

