Not just one: 2nd tornado identified in Barnstable

Following a confirmed tornado in Mattapoisett on Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service has announced a second tornado touched down in the powerful storm that swept the region at midday.

The second tornado touched down on Cape Cod, near Marston's Mills, at 11:52am and traveled a straight path for a little over a mile, with maximum winds of 80mph. It uprooted hardwood trees and fence posts.

A statement from the Weather Service detailing the tornado reads:

"A small EF-0 tornado touched down in the town of Barnstable, near the village of Marstons Mills, at 11:52 AM. The storm tracked ENE from Evergreen Drive for approximately four minutes before lifting over Joe Thompson Road, at approximately 11:56 AM. The primary damage indicators were an uprooted hardwood tree and a downed electrical pole, supplemented by strewn debris inclusive of smaller trees, fence posts, and branches. The damage was most concentrated near the center of the track at the intersection of Race Lane and Osterville-West Barnstable Road. Witnesses described a chaotic event, observing airborne fence posts and branches."

No injuries or catastrophic home damage were reported.