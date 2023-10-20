Falmouth installing opioid rescue kits in all municipal buildings

For the first time this summer, there was Narcan access at all Falmouth beaches, increasing access to the medication that can prevent a fatal overdose from opioids.

Now, the town is installing NaloxBoxes in all its municipal buildings.

NaloxBoxes are opioid rescue kits that contain Narcan and instructions on how to administer it.

Doris Kramer is Cape Cod family liaison for Learn to Cope, one of the nonprofits working with Falmouth to provide the kits.

She says having Narcan in public places helps with conversations about substance use disorder.

“It helps reduce the stigma, and it says, 'We as a community embrace an opportunity to save lives through providing Narcan free of charge.'”

This week, Learn to Cope held an official launch of its Family Resource Center in Falmouth. They offer support meetings for families who are dealing with addiction and recovery.

Sheriff Donna Buckley was at the event and said the Barnstable County Jail has been referring people leaving the facility to Learn to Cope.

She said the jail includes Narcan in its resource bags when people are released.

Buckley said she believes recovery is not a one-shot deal.

“Sometimes it takes many people many times to be able to put together what they need for long-term recovery. And you can’t recover if you’re dead. And Narcan is an important tool to be able to give people the hope and the chances they need to be successful.”

Cape and Islands District Attorney Rob Galibois was also at the Learn to Cope launch and expressed his office's support for the group. He also told CAI that a recovery court will be coming to Martha’s Vineyard by the end of the year.

Galibois said he was grateful to Judge Benjamin Barnes of the Edgartown district court for his efforts on the project.

“Because of his work and working with his team they are in fact launching a recovery court in Edgartown in the very near future so we’re very excited and grateful for that.”

Recovery courts are an alternative to incarceration. The state says they save taxpayer money and reduce crime.

Cape Cod already has recovery courts in Barnstable and Falmouth.