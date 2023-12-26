Nantucket shelter now accommodates overnight stays

When a Nantucket home sold for $38 million earlier this year, the sale was the most expensive in Massachusetts history.

But that price tag does not reflect most people’s living situation on the island. At least 30 individuals have been identified as unhoused on Nantucket, said Deb DuBois, one of the team members behind The Warming Place, the only overnight shelter on Nantucket.

Founded two years ago by ACK Homelessness Team, The Warming Place earlier this month partnered with four local churches to open their doors overnight to accommodate demand through April.

"Nantucket suffers from the same problems that the rest of the country does," DuBois said. "We don't have much affordable housing, people lose a job or are suffering from a long-term health condition."

Overnight staff members are certified nursing assistants who have experience treating people with mental illnesses.

Donations can be made to The Warming Place, PO Box 3334, Nantucket, MA 02554.