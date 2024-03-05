State officials say a new pest has been spotted on Cape Cod

State officials are raising awareness about a new invasive species spotted on the Cape.

Box tree moths first appeared in Europe almost 20 years ago. They were spotted in the U.S. in 2021 in New York, before making their way to Barnstable, Sandwich, and Bourne last July.

The caterpillars of the moths feed on the leaves of boxwoods shrubs, potentially killing them. The caterpillars are a yellow-green color with black marking all over them.

Jennifer Forman-Orth is an environmental biologist with the state’s Department of Agricultural Resources. She said her team is trying to teach people about the moths.

“We are also working with nurseries that sell boxwoods on the Cape and every place in Massachusetts, to make sure that they have a plan in place to monitor for this pest and to treat for it if they find any infested shrubs so we can try to prevent the spread," Forman-Orth said.

She said this is still a new pest for her team.

“We’re still learning a lot about the life cycle of box tree moth in Massachusetts. I would say a good time to really be on alert is probably around the time of spring when the forsythia are really blooming.”

Forman-Orth said to check for large patches of missing leaves if you have boxwood shrubs in your yard.

“If you live in Barnstable, Sandwich, or Bourne, your boxwoods are at high risk for this pest. You need to start checking your shrubs and figure out if you want to treat them or remove them if they get infested.”

Forman-Orth recommends people consult with a licensed pesticide applicator if they’re concerned and that natural treatments are also available.

She said one good thing is that the pests don’t seem to be spreading to other plants.

The moths have also been found in New York, Ohio, and Michigan.

You can report a box tree moth sighting through the Department of Agricultural Resource.

Check out the state’s invasive pest tracker here.