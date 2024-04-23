Thursday: DOT to give update on status of Cape Cod bridges project

The state plans to provide an update on the rebuilding of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges at an online meeting this Thursday.

In the first public information session in a year, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation says it will discuss the status of the Cape Cod bridges project, the funding, the start of the environmental review process, and what’s coming up next.

The meeting will be held over Zoom, beginning at 6 p.m. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. To register, click here.

An in-person open house has been set for May 13 at the Bourne Veterans’ Memorial Community Center, 239 Main St., Buzzards Bay, with both daytime and evening hours: 12-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.

The open house will cover the same material as the Zoom session, but without a formal presentation. Display stations will be set up, and members of the project team (usually DOT staff and consultants) will be available to talk about the project.

Comments submitted at both events will be reviewed and considered, according to DOT.

Over the last year, the $4.5 billion project has received partial federal and state funding.

If the state wins an additional federal grant this spring, dedicated funds so far will total roughly $2 billion.