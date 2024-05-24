© 2024
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'You have to have faith to survive': A Falmouth native reflects at 100

CAI | By Patrick Flanary
Published May 24, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
East Falmouth native Grace Catrambone holds a picture of her late twin brother, Anthony. "He's my rock," she says.
1 of 3  — Grace Catrambone
East Falmouth native Grace Catrambone holds a picture of her late twin brother, Anthony. "He's my rock," she says.
Patrick Flanary / CAI
Catrambone's parents are pictured over her shoulder.
2 of 3  — Grace Catrambone Tiny the Dancer
Catrambone's parents are pictured over her shoulder.
Patrick Flanary / WCAI
Grace, aka Tiny the Dancer, shows her moves with good friend Frances DiRusso.
3 of 3  — tiny the dancer falmouth
Grace, aka Tiny the Dancer, shows her moves with good friend Frances DiRusso.
Patrick Flanary / CAI

Tiny the Dancer is celebrating a big birthday. As a gift, the town has dedicated May 27 in her honor.

EAST FALMOUTH—On the day Grace Catrambone was born 100 years ago, her mother knew the baby was destined to be a dancer. Her toes just wouldn't stop moving.

Little has changed since May 27, 1924.

Catrambone is often on her feet and on the go, whether speed-rolling her walker to Walmart or line-dancing three days a week. Along the way, her big laugh and small stature earned her the nickname Tiny the Dancer, coined by her late twin brother, Anthony.

The select board cemented that name earlier this month when leaders gave Catrambone a birthday present unlike any she's received in her lifetime: her own day. May 27 has been designated Grace Catrambone aka Tiny the Dancer Day.

Born on the family farm in East Falmouth, Catrambone was the youngest of 15 children; today she's the only survivor.

"I had sisters and brothers, and I loved them all, but not like Anthony," she told CAI in an interview at her apartment, where she has lived for 38 years. "To the day he died we still fought for one another."

Catrambone has four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Her birthday plans include a celebration at church and a separate party at home — with plenty of dancing.

"If you have love, you give love. If you don't have faith, you have nothing," she said. "You have to have faith to survive."

Tags
Local News Falmouth
Patrick Flanary
Patrick Flanary is a dad, journalist, and host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Patrick Flanary