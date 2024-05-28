Ahoy! Pirates return to Cape Cod

YARMOUTH—A post-Memorial Day tradition returns to Saturday, when the Cape Cod Pirate Festival kicks off the first of two weekends of history and celebration.

Entertainment will include magicians, a pirate rock band, and a Kids Cove offering STEM-inspired pirate-themed activities.

"If you want to be a strict historian, sure, there were plenty of pirates who were not very nice guys," festival organizer Chris Schultz said. "But the flipside is it was one of the first places where true democracy was tried out in the new World. There was a real sense of equality, fairness and liberty that came with the idea of piracy."

The festival happens the weekends of June 1 and June 8 at Joshua Sears Memorial Field. Purchase tickets here.

