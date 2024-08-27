Hyannis, Yarmouth residents fight PFAS contamination in drinking water

Residents from Yarmouth and Hyannis are working together to prevent PFAS chemicals from intermingling and further contaminating the region’s drinking water and ecosystems.

The so-called forever chemicals have been linked to cancer, fertility issues, and a range of other health problems.

The Hyannis PFAS Community Working Group has received a grant to analyze how PFAS – from the Hyannis Gateway Airport, the former Barnstable County Fire Training Academy, and elsewhere – are interacting with one another in the aquifer.

Linda Bolliger, from the Hyannis Park Civic Association, said little is known about that.

“This situation is so unique where we have two registered waste sites… . One can’t just look at one of these sites because there's co-mingling,” she said.

Bolliger said state grants will enable the group to test drinking water wells and analyze data from the airport’s PFAS plumes with the help of water quality specialist, Tom Cambareri.

She expects it’ll take several years to fully understand.

“This isn't going to be an easy slog,” she said. “It could take some time to sort all this out.”

